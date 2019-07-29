President Rumen Radev Will Meet with Representatives of Leading Chinese Companies
President Rumen Radev will meet with representatives of leading Chinese companies involved in the implementation of international strategic projects under the One Belt One Road initiative.
The initiative is China and is linked to infrastructure projects in more than 80 countries in Asia, Europe and Africa.
Expect more details.
