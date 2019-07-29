Hundreds of Passengers Have Been Blocked at Sofia Airport Due to Flight Delays
pixabay.com
Hundreds of passengers were blocked at Sofia Airport because of delays in several flights of the national carrier Bulgaria Air this night.
With more than three hours the flights from Sofia to Varna were postponed. The flight to Burgas was also postponed with several hours.
And there are currently non-scheduled flights.
Because of the frequent delays in recent flights, Minister of Transport Rossen Zhelyazkov ordered to check the airlines flying from and to Bulgaria.
