Hundreds of Passengers Have Been Blocked at Sofia Airport Due to Flight Delays

Business » TOURISM | July 29, 2019, Monday // 09:33| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Hundreds of Passengers Have Been Blocked at Sofia Airport Due to Flight Delays pixabay.com

Hundreds of passengers were blocked at Sofia Airport because of delays in several flights of the national carrier Bulgaria Air this night.

With more than three hours the flights from Sofia to Varna were postponed. The flight to Burgas was also postponed with several hours.

And there are currently non-scheduled flights.

Because of the frequent delays in recent flights,  Minister of Transport Rossen Zhelyazkov ordered to check the airlines flying from and to Bulgaria.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria Air, flights, postponed, Varna, Burgas
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria