Bulgaria: Temperature Drop in the Coming Week in Bulgaria, Possible Hailstorms

A cold atmospheric front will pass over the country in the next few hours. Mainly over the West and Central Bulgaria will develop powerful cumulus-rain clouds and in many places there will be short-term, temporary intensive rainfall and thunderstorms.

Hailstorm is expected. Yellow code for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms has been announced in 11 districts - Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Rousse, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Lovech, Pernik, Sofia and Sofia region.

Above Eastern Bulgaria on Monday, sunny weather will prevail, after noon with temporary cloud increases, but only in some places there will go over and over.

The wind will be orientated from the northwest, in eastern Bulgaria - from the northeast and with it will penetrate cool air.

Temperatures will drop, but still in the Upper Thracian lowland and in the extreme southwest regions will be hot. The prevailing maximum temperatures will be in a wide range of 26-27 ° in northwest Bulgaria and in the high fields to 34-36 ° in Southeastern Bulgaria.

Atmospheric pressure will be significantly lower than the average for July, the end of the day from the west will begin to rise.

