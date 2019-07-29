Transcontinental no.7 Begins in Bulgaria

The Transcontinental began this morning in Burgas, Bulgaria on the shores of the Black Sea. At the time of writing, Björn Lenhard (cap #3) is the first rider on the road, holding onto a lead of some 20km over Jonathan Rankin (cap #15) with Chris Thomas (cap #18) a little further behind.

The 263 riders of TCRNo.7 rolled out of Burgas early this morning and headed northwest up the city highway.

Escorted by local police, the 5km neutralised start will be a stark contrast to the exhaustion, clouded thinking that will settle in once the riders get properly underway.

The Transcontinental Race was founded in 2013 by the late Mike Hall.