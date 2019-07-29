Bulgaria to Host World Cadet Wrestling Championship

Sports | July 29, 2019, Monday // 08:09| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Host World Cadet Wrestling Championship

Bulgaria’s capital Sophia is set to host 2019 World Cadet Wrestling Championship starting on Monday, with 30 young Turkish wrestlers also taking part in the championship.

Wrestlers in under 18 categories will compete for a total of 30 gold medals -- 20 out of them for men’s events in Greco-Roman, and freestyle wrestling and 10 others in the women’s categories.

The seven-day tournament at the Armeets Arena will run through Aug. 4.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria