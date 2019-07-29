Bulgaria to Host World Cadet Wrestling Championship
July 29, 2019
Bulgaria’s capital Sophia is set to host 2019 World Cadet Wrestling Championship starting on Monday, with 30 young Turkish wrestlers also taking part in the championship.
Wrestlers in under 18 categories will compete for a total of 30 gold medals -- 20 out of them for men’s events in Greco-Roman, and freestyle wrestling and 10 others in the women’s categories.
The seven-day tournament at the Armeets Arena will run through Aug. 4.
