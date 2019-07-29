Rainy Monday for Western and Central Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 29, 2019, Monday // 07:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Rainy Monday for Western and Central Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

Today, massive cumulonimbus clouds will form in western and central Bulgaria mostly, where many places will see brief at times heavy rain showers and thunderstorms, hail is also expected, meteorologist Boryana Markova of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus New Agency.,

Sunny weather will prevail across eastern Bulgaria, with some temporary clouds gathering but only isolated showers with thunder expected. The wind will change to a light to moderate north-northwest wind, brining cool air.

Temperatures will drop but the Upper Thracian Lowland and the far southwest areas will still be hot. Prevailing maximum temperatures will range widely from 26-27C in northwestern Bulgaria and in high fields to 34-36C in southeastern areas.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Western, central, Bulgaria, NIMH, weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria