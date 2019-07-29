Donald Trump Insulted the Congressman Elijah Cummings and is Congressional District

Donald Trump insulted Democratic Party Congressman and House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings and his congressional district, in which live more than 700 000 people with a predominantly black population. In a series of tweets, the US president called Cummings a bully, and described the area in Baltimore as "a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" where "no human being would want to live.”, BNT reported.

Cummings is Chairman of the House Oversight Committee in the Lower House of Congress. He has led many investigations against the president and previously criticised Interior Ministry officials for the conditions in which detained migrants live on the southern border of the United States.

Cummings replied that “It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents.”