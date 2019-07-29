The NRA Has Released more Phones and Emails for Information about Leaked Personal Data

The National Revenue Agency has announced telephone numbers that can be used for information about leaked personal data.

To use the services of the NRA Information Center from abroad, you need to dial the number (+359/2) 9859 6801.

On the single telephone number for the whole country 070018700 citizens and business representatives can receive up-to-date tax and social security information, reported by NRА quoted by BGNES and Nova TV.

The phone call is at the price of a local call from the whole country for landline phone subscribers. Calls from mobile phones to phone 070018700 are paid according to the standard tariff of the respective mobile operator.

Inquiries can also be sent to infocenter@nra.bg.

The Agency's experts provide answers to any questions relating to the declaration and payment of taxes and mandatory insurance contributions, the deadlines for submitting declarations and payment of debts.

More information on payment methods, bank accounts and payment documents, as well as tax and insurance statements and forms can be obtained by phone.

NRA clients can also consult about their health insurance status by telephone or receive instructions on how to use the electronic services provided by the National Revenue Agency.