Strike Left Thousands of Passengers at the Airport in Barcelona

73 flights of the Spanish airline Iberia have been canceled in Barcelona due to the strike of the ground staff.

The call for the measure of strength was confirmed this Saturday by the General Workers Union (UGT), which denounced the lack of hiring to deal with the activity in the summer season.

According to the UGT, the over 2,000 Iberia land employees at the Barcelona-El Prat Airport, the second largest in Spain, suffer 'a lack of enough staff to meet the real needs and systematic breaches of social agreements'.

In a statement, the worker's central assured the situation worsens during the summer when the operations of Vueling, a low-cost subsidiary of Iberia, operates at full capacity with a 'saturated' workforce, Prensa Latina reported.

The development ministry noted that Iberia has kept a minimum level of service. According to the trade unions, the decision to strike at the airport in Barcelona is linked to the heavy workload of employees amid the "lack of dialogue with the company's leadership."

Barcelona International Airport is the second largest in Spain after the Madrid. In 2018 it has adopted a record number of passengers: the services of the Catalunya airport have been used by some 50.1 million people. This is 6.1% more than in 2017.