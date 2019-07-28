2 on the Richter Scale Earthquake in the Area of Burgas This Morning
Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 28, 2019, Sunday // 12:08| Views: | Comments: 0
INews.bg
2 magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale was registered on the territory of Bulgaria, along the Black Sea coast.
The earthquake is registered at 7:39 am this morning with an epicentre 6 km north of Chernomorets and 12 km east from Burgas at a depth of 7 km.
According to the data of the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the earthquake was with a magnitude 2.2 on the Richter scale. Its epicentre was 22 km northeast from Burgas and 7 km west from Nessebar. Its depth was 2 km.
