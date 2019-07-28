The Sale of E-vignettes will be Hampered Tomorrow

Society | July 28, 2019, Sunday // 11:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Sale of E-vignettes will be Hampered Tomorrow API

Between 17:00 pm and 23:00 pm on Monday, July 29th, 2019, are planned activities for the implementation of updates of the electronic toll collection system based on the traveled time and distance. Particular delays and interruptions may occur that could hinder sales of electronic vignettes.

To avoid the risk of e-vignette issues during the planned updates, we recommend to the drivers to carefully plan their trip on the national road network and buy their electronic vignette in a timely manner.

The planned incorporation of the software updates is part of the preparations for commissioning the toll system.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: toll system, updates, e-vignettes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria