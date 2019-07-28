The Sale of E-vignettes will be Hampered Tomorrow
Between 17:00 pm and 23:00 pm on Monday, July 29th, 2019, are planned activities for the implementation of updates of the electronic toll collection system based on the traveled time and distance. Particular delays and interruptions may occur that could hinder sales of electronic vignettes.
To avoid the risk of e-vignette issues during the planned updates, we recommend to the drivers to carefully plan their trip on the national road network and buy their electronic vignette in a timely manner.
The planned incorporation of the software updates is part of the preparations for commissioning the toll system.
