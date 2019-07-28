NIMH: There Is a Danger of Fires in Parts of Northern Bulgaria

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) warns of a fire hazard on several Danubian districts today.

Red code applies to part of the territory of Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo and Ruse, where, according to the highest degree of danger, fast-spreading and very strong fires are possible. For most of the territory of Northern Bulgaria the codes are yellow and orange.

Because of the hot summer in a total of 19 districts of the country was announced a warning of dangerous warm weather. The temperatures on Sunday are expected to exceed 35 degrees in some places.