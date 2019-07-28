Bulgarian Vice President: Education Abroad is the best Policy with the Bulgarian Communities

"The best-structured and most visible policy with the Bulgarian communities abroad is Sunday schools, but this is not enough. There is a need for a comprehensive system and continuity in Bulgarian education around the world - from pre-school age to university, lecturers on Bulgarian language and the development of Bulgarian studies. "With these words, Vice President Iliana Yotova opened in Plovdiv the 12th annual conference of the Association of Bulgarian Schools Abroad ABTC). Co-organizers of the conference, entitled "Preservation of the Bulgarian Language and Genealogical Memory of the World - a Way to the Motherland", are the Ministry of Education and Science and the Plovdiv University "Paisii Hilendarski".

"Education abroad is an integral part of Bulgarian education. It is the basis of a series of state policies aimed at preserving Bulgarian self-awareness and generic memory, spreading the Bulgarian language and motivating our compatriots to return home, "said Iliyana Yotova.

Vice President Yotova congratulated the Association of Bulgarian Schools Abroad and all Bulgarian schools abroad for their active work. She highlighted the importance of Sunday schools for the dissemination of Bulgarian language and culture abroad and identified them as a very important part of Bulgaria's cultural diplomacy.

"You are the outer showcase of Bulgarian education. You are also the powerful weapon against the assimilation policies of some states against the intrusions on history, "said Iliyana Yotova. In her statement, she outlined the main issues in these policies and presented suggestions for solving them. According to Iliyana Yotova, Bulgarians living abroad or abroad should be included in the next national census in order to determine the scale of the policy development with them in the coming years. In the words of the Vice President, additional state care is needed, adequate policies and motivation of Bulgarian families and children to study Bulgarian language and to attend a Bulgarian school, and the older students - to continue.

Iliana Yotova said that criteria are needed to really evaluate the performance of schools in a highly competitive environment. The Vice President called for more common initiatives between the school in Bulgaria and abroad. "Sunday school children should have the opportunity to get to know their homeland, to make cultural and historical routes," said the vice president.



"We are supporters of the small but concrete steps," said Iliyana Yotova. The Vice-President highlighted the success of the Bulgarian MEPs with the petition for recognition of the Bulgarian language for maturity and pointed out that the negotiations for bilateral agreements are continuing. As a big step forward, Iliana Yotova has identified the new opportunity offered by the Ministry of Education and Science - applying from abroad with a Bulgarian language and general examination.

Vice President Yotova cites data according to which more and more Bulgarians who have completed their secondary education abroad want to study at universities in Bulgaria. "That's why we must do everything we can to keep this interest," she said. Iliana Yotova expressed confidence that after the Student Laboratories and meetings with ministers and academic guides many of the problems of the students from our historical diasporas will be solved.

The Vice-President called for a wide-ranging discussion in the parliamentary commissions and the plenary hall of the National Assembly on the topics of Bulgarian education abroad and the education of children of Bulgarian origin in Bulgaria. "Debates are needed before the new budget is adopted. The funds needed for these policies must be provided because it is an investment in the future, "said Iliana Yotova.

According to the vice-president, the state must be more active in finding suitable premises for the lessons of Sunday schools. Iliana Yotova proposed the creation of a special fund for these schools, which would allow and regulate private financing, with a clear and transparent spending of funds. This fund may be part of a common fund for the support of the Bulgarian communities abroad.

We need a purposeful and persistent national policy for the return of the positions of Bulgarian studies to leading world universities, convinced Iliyana Yotova. The vice-president stressed that Macedonian language lectures were formed where Bulgarian lecturers were lost.

"Together with Plovdiv University and our lecturers at European universities we organize a special program to stimulate young Bulgarians, who turn their interest in Bulgarian civilization into their profession," said Vice President Yotova.

Iliana Yotova also emphasizes another worrying tendency, which the Bulgarian state must persevere with persistence - in many countries in the history of the Cyrillo-Methodian case there is nothing about Bulgaria, the literary schools, the Cyrillic alphabet.

The vice-president presented the idea of ​​creating a Bulgarian cultural institute that will make the Bulgarian schools abroad even more successful. "I am optimistic that I will meet understanding in the legislature and the executive, the talks show it so far," said Iliana Yotova.

The vice-president announced to over 120 participants in the conference that with President Rumen Radev they are planning a national forum for Bulgarians abroad, dedicated to our national unity.

The proposals of Iliana Yotova met widely among the attendees. The leadership of the Association of Bulgarian Schools Abroad thanked Vice President Yotova for her active work and support.