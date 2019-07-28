Yellow Codes in 19 Districts in Bulgaria this Sunday

Today in most of the country will be mostly sunny. Around and after noon somewhere in western Bulgaria will develop clouds. There will be brief rainfalls accompanied by thunder and temporary wind gain. In some places phenomena will be intense. There will be hailstorm conditions. Overnight, rainfall will continue and cover the central areas of the country. He will continue to blow to a moderate wind from east to southeast. It will be hot with maximum temperatures between 33 and 38 degrees.

The Black Sea will be sunny. He will continue to blow a mild to moderate wind from east to southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 27 and 30 degrees. The sea water temperature is 26-27 degrees. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 bales.

The mountains will be mostly sunny. Around mid-afternoon, clouds will develop in the western Bulgaria, and there will be short-lasting rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. It will blow a moderate southeast wind, the southwest ridges. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 24 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 19 degrees.

At the beginning of next week, the wind will re-orient north-northwest, will be weak to moderate. With the passage of a cold atmospheric front temperatures will drop, more importantly in the northwest half of the country. In some places from the west to the east there will be short precipitations, accompanied by thunderstorms; the probability of intensive phenomena is greater in Western and Central Northern Bulgaria on Monday. There are also hailstorms. On Tuesday, the precipitations will be in the northeast, and after lunch in separate mountain areas.