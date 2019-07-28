The Demonstrations in Hong Kong Gathered Together over 288,000 People

A mass demonstration in Hong Kong's suburb, Yen Long, gathered 288,000 people, according to organizers of the protest quoted by the TASS.

Earlier, police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators. Some radical actors were throwing bricks and other items into the police. According to reports, several people have been injured in the clashes. For detainees there is still no mention.

The cause of the demonstration in this area is a mass beating of pro-democracy activists from a large group of unknowns. One hundred armed with batons and white t-shirts unknown faces at Yuan Long subway station attacked demonstrators dressed in black, returning from a rally in the center of the city. The police arrived at the scene after 35 minutes when the attackers had already escaped. As a result of the clashes, 45 people were injured.

Protesters condemned the incident and criticized the police for inaction. In addition, they still require full and irrevocable withdrawal of the extradition law.

Police have scattered a demonstration at a railway station in Hong Kong today after some protesters refused to leave, AP reported

Law enforcement officials stormed Yun-Lun Station, where hundreds of protesters had found refuge from tear gas after a forbidden procession in the area earlier in the day. Some policemen used their thumbs against the protesters who screamed and ran. The station floor was splashed with blood.

One of the organizers of the demonstration said 288,000 people participated in the procession, conceived as a demonstration of police disobedience and as a protest against the attack by white-haired people on the previous Sunday. Most had left the area before the police attacked the station.