More than 600 People were Arrested in Moscow Protest

Police in Moscow have arrested 630 people who have made an unauthorized protest in front of the City Hall in the Russian capital with a call to organize free and fair local elections, AFP reports.

Thousands have responded to the opposition's call to join the demonstration after the authorities refused to register opposition and independent candidates to vote in the city council.

Even before the demonstrations themselves, the local authorities in the Russian Federation took preventive measures by arresting prominent opposition and power critics. Alexei Navalni, one of the prominent opposition figures, is currently in administrative detention for 30 days after his measure was imposed on Wednesday.

Demonstrators occupied Moscow's mayor's office with a request to allow independent candidates to join the local city councilor race. The vote is scheduled for September 8th.

The aim of the protest is also to exert pressure to change the strictly controlled political system in Russia at a time when Putin's popularity is diminishing because of the year-long anger caused by the low incomes of the population.

According to the police, the total number of demonstrators was around 3500.