Pork Prices Will Rise

The damages from the African Swine Fever will inevitably lead to an increase in the price of the pork. The forecast is from the Association of Industrial Pig Breeders.

"The price is expected to raise not only because of the condition with the ASF in Bulgaria, but also because of it all over the world." In China, which is the world's largest producer of pork, the damage is enormous, and all of South-East Asia is booming. Worldwide, the epidemic is raging and damaging, and prices will rise until the demand and supply can balance, "said Tsvetan Iliev.

However, a forecast for the price increase can not be made, and the situation will probably imply a higher import of pork in Bulgaria. A decrease in consumption has already been reported.