Kristalina Georgieva Is in the Battle for the Head of IMF

Bulgarian is in the battle for the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Among the five candidates is Kristalina Georgieva, a french spokesman said on Tuesday, quoting Reuters.

65-year-old Georgieva is likely to be supported by eastern European countries, but her candidacy will require a change of rules. According to them, the occupants should be under 65. Applications must be announced between 29 July and 6 September.

