Strong Earthquake in the Philippines, at Least Eight Death Cases

July 27, 2019, Saturday
Strong Earthquake hit the islands in the Luzon Strait in the northern Philippines. Two strong earthquakes only hours apart struck the islands on Saturday morning.

The Philippine seismology agency reported that the quakes were magnitude-5.4 and 5.9 respectively.

ABC News reported that after the first two quakes, there were another, third tremor with a 5.7 magnitude on the Richter scale.

"We saw houses shaking. Some of the walls of the houses collapsed and fell on the victims," police Sergeant Uzi Villa told AFP.

According to ABC killed at least eight people, injured about 60, caused substantial damage and razed historic buildings.

