The Traffic in the Southern Lane of Bulgaria Blvd. Is Restored

The traffic in the southern lane of Bulgaria Blvd. in the section of I. Geshov Blvd. to Cherni Vrah Blvd. has already been restored. Yesterday Mayor Yordanka Fandakova checked the repairs activities.

The traffic was suspended for a complete renovations. The pavement activities are over. The repair works on the sidewalks will continue without interfering with the traffic.

The repair of the northern lane began today. It is expected that it will be closed by the end of August. There will also be repairs in the direction to Vitosha Blvd.

The mayor of the city of Sofia assures that all repaired areas must and will be ready before the beginning of the school year.