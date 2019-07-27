Major Accident Left half Pernik without Water

July 27, 2019, Saturday
Another major accident left the inhabitants of the Pernik districts of Iztok, Moshino and Teva, as well as the villages of Lyulin and Golemo Buchino, without water, and the water supply was stopped late last night due to a leak in the neighborhood of Moshino.

Half the population of Pernik lived in the three neighborhoods, and the accident was the second consecutive week in the region.

From the morning, plumbing teams are working to remove it.

"Because of the heat leakage we have switched to a 12-hour working regime," said company manager Ivan Vitanov.

