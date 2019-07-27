Law Changes Provide for a Civilian to Head Bulgaria's Military Intelligence

Bulgaria’s Parliament adopted on July 26 at second reading the amendments to the Military Intelligence Act that provide for either a civilian or a military officer to hold the post of head of Military Intelligence, reports BNT.

The draft law provided for the director of the Military Information Service, the oldest Bulgarian intelligence service, to be a civilian person. At first reading, the government was sharply criticized for tailoring the law to benefit a particular person. President Rumen Radev, who belives that the military intelligence chief must necessarily be military and have the necessary expertise, experience and professional training, was also against the decision.

Before the changes, the law required that the person in this post should have military service and a senior rank.