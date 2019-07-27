Bulgaria Seeks Armored-vehicle Offers from Four Producers in $840M Deal

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defence has announced it will seek offers for the supply of 150 armored vehicles from four Europe-based manufacturers: Germany’s ARTEC, Finnish Patria, France’s Nexter Group, and Swiss-based General Dynamics Land System – MOWAG, reports Defense News.

Under the plan, the offers will be evaluated by an interdepartmental task force which is to select the tender’s winner by Dec. 20, the ministry said in a statement.

The acquisition is estimated to be worth about 1.5 billion leva, or $840 million. The armored vehicles are to be supplied to three battalions of the Bulgarian land forces.

“The timeframe for [the project’s] implementation is 12 years,” the statement said.