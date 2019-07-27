Bulgaria Court Recognises Same-sex Marriage in Landmark Ruling
A Bulgarian court has recognised a marriage between two women who married in France, the first time that a same-sex union has been acknowledged in the conservative country.
After a two-year court battle, Australian-born Cristina Palma has been granted the right to live and work in Bulgaria with her French wife Mariama Dialo, reports Pink News.
In 2017, Palma’s application to continue her residency in the country was rejected after Bulgarian officials deemed her marriage invalid, arguing that same-sex unions are not legal in their country.
Officials later appealed the decision, but on Wednesday (July 24) a court reinstated Palma’s rights, according to the Associated Press.
The couple’s lawyer Denitsa Lyubenova said the move could be an important first step towards introducing marriage equality in the country.
LGBT rights in Bulgaria
Bulgaria is one of more than 20 European countries where equal marriage remain illegal, according to the Pew Research Centre.
The country’s constitution explicitly bans same-sex unions, meaning that two-thirds of parliament would need to approve any change to the law.
Discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity is illegal, but according to the UK Home Office, “public attitudes [towards LGBT+ people] are less tolerant than in the UK and the LGBT community generally keeps a low profile.”
- » What Happens to Our Personal Data After the Hacker Attack of the NRA System?
- » The National Assembly Rejected the Presidential Veto on the F-16 Fighter Contract
- » Iskar Metropolitan Station Will be Repaired with over BGN 1.2 million
- » President's Veto on the F-16 Fighter Purchase Contract Goes to Parliament
- » Over BGN 815 million Have Been Spent on Roma Integration in Bulgaria For 10 Years
- » The Investigation of Railway Incidents Goes under the Direct Authority of the Council of Ministers