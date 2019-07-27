Lufthansa Airbus Suffers Engine Out Above Bulgaria
An older A340-300 en-route to Tehran has had to turn back over Sofia, Bulgaria after one of its four engines shut down, reports Simple Flying.
A Lufthansa flight on it’s way to Iran has had to turn back to Germany after one of its engines disabled halfway to its destination.
The Airbus A340-300 aircraft, owned by Lufthansa and with the registration D-AIFC, was performing flight LH-600 from Frankfurt/Main (Germany) to Tehran Imam Khomeini (Iran). Approx two hours into the journey over the city of Sofia in Bulgaria, the flight deck noticed that the third engine (on the inside track on the right of the aircraft) was surging with power and vibrating.
