Bulgarian and Romanian MEPs Demanded EUR 70 Million from Europe for the Fight against ASF

Bulgarian and Romanian MEPs demanded EUR 70 million from Europe to fight the African swine fever. The European Commission has promised to bear 75% of the costs of killing animals and disinfecting farms.

And the infection became the occasion for an urgent hearing of the minister in parliament. Desislava Taneva assured that there is no danger for the people.

The struggle with the ASF can not be led by just one structure. Everyone in the state must unite. The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) has continuously alerted and proposed measures. Everyone commented without even being a specialist. Unfortunately people do not believe us and do not help us about what we are doing, the BFSA CEO Damian Iliev reported.