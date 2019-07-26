The TAD GROUP Owner Is Currently Searched for in the Schengen Area

The TAD GROUP owner Ivan Todorov is being searched for in the Schengen area, NOVA TV reported. Ivan Todorov is accused of instigating the of personal data leak from the NRA which affected millions of Bulgarians.

He said he could not say for sure whether the incident was the result of an attack on the part of the competition.

"We are a cyber-security company, we are not cyber-terrorists, I can not comment on whether it is a strategic strike from the competition or not, lawyers have been convinced that everything is set, but I have no idea," said Todorov.

He was categorical that he was not trying to hide from the authorities. "I'm not afraid of anything. My idea is when I go home - on Tuesday to go to the authorities that want some help from me," said the company's head who is currently in Canada.