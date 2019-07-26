Intensive Traffic at the Borders with Greece, Serbia, Turkey and Romania
The traffic on the border checkpoints with Greece, Serbia, Turkey and Romania is intensive. This was reported by DG Border Police.
The traffic information is from 13:00 today.
On the Bulgarian-Serbian border at Kalotina border checkpoint traffic is intensive at the entrance and exit for cars.
At the Bulgarian-Greek border at the Kulata border checkpoint and Makaza border checkpoint, the traffic is intensive at the entrance and the exit for cars.
At the Bulgarian-Turkish border at Kapitan Andreevo and Lesovo border checkpoints the traffic is intensive at the exit for both cars and trucks.
At the Bulgarian-Romanian border the traffic is intensive at all border checkpoints due to repair activities on the roadway by the Romanian side, the movement of the Danube Bridge - Rousse will be difficult.
If possible, choose alternative routes. At the Danube Bridge - Rousse traffic is intensive at the exit for trucks. At the Danube Bridge - Ruse, Durankulak, Kardam traffic is intensive at the entrance for cars.
At the border with northern Macedonia the traffic is normal at all border checkpoints.
