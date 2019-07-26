Intensive Traffic at the Borders with Greece, Serbia, Turkey and Romania

Business » TOURISM | July 26, 2019, Friday // 15:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Intensive Traffic at the Borders with Greece, Serbia, Turkey and Romania www.pixabay.com

The traffic on the border checkpoints with Greece, Serbia, Turkey and Romania is intensive. This was reported by DG Border Police.

The traffic information is from 13:00 today.

On the Bulgarian-Serbian border at Kalotina border checkpoint traffic is intensive at the entrance and exit for cars.

At the Bulgarian-Greek border at the Kulata border checkpoint and Makaza border checkpoint, the traffic is intensive at the entrance and the exit for cars.

At the Bulgarian-Turkish border at Kapitan Andreevo and Lesovo border checkpoints the traffic is intensive at the exit for both cars and trucks.

At the Bulgarian-Romanian border the traffic is intensive at all border checkpoints due to repair activities on the roadway by the Romanian side, the movement of the Danube Bridge - Rousse will be difficult.

If possible, choose alternative routes. At the Danube Bridge - Rousse traffic is intensive at the exit for trucks. At the Danube Bridge - Ruse, Durankulak, Kardam traffic is intensive at the entrance for cars.

At the border with northern Macedonia the traffic is normal at all border checkpoints.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greece, Serbia, turkey, Romania, intensive traffic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria