Romania Needs 1 Million Workers

Romania's Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici said the country's economy need one million workers, Romanian media reported.

At a conference in Bucharest dedicated to the employment situation in Romania, the Minister noted that about 5 million Romanians have gone abroad and there are also many who work in black market.

"Currently, Romania needs one million workers, which is extremely important," Teodorovici said, pointing out that some measures taken by the authorities have managed to return the Romanian workers to their homeland and set an example with the construction sector.

