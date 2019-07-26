75 % of Expenses for Measures Against the African Swine Fever Will Be Compensated by the EU
Culling the pigs infected with African swine fever is the only way to contain the situation in Bulgaria, said Health and Food Safety Commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis.
The European commissioner said that the infection, for which there is no vaccine, had most probably been carried from Romania by wild boar and added that two years ago there was African swine fever in Bulgaria too, but livestock had not been infected then.
He stated that what is most important now is to kill the animals infected. The Commissioner said the EU was compensating 75% of the actions regarding disinfectants, burying the animals and cleaning, BNR reported
- » WHO: Hepatitis Will Kill 4.5 million people by 2030
- » Greece Bans Imports of Pork From Bulgaria
- » SpaceX Successfully Launches Falcon 9 Rocket
- » How to Stand Out in College
- » Eurostat:The Bulgarian Woman Has the Lowest Life Expectancy in the European Union
- » Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny with Maximum Temperatures between 30 C° and 35 C°