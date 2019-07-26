What Happens to Our Personal Data After the Hacker Attack of the NRA System?

Bulgaria: What Happens to Our Personal Data After the Hacker Attack of the NRA System?

Second week after the breakthrough in the NRA's database, the issues that concern about 4 million Bulgarians who have been subject to the hacker attack are more than the answers they receive from the revenue agency and the institutions involved in the problem.

 

Only 200 people in Bulgaria have strong evidence that their data is seriously compromised and should change their personal documents. They will be personally contacted by the revenue agency to inform them what they need to do to protect their security.

The remaining 4 million people can check if they have come under the hacker attack through the special application of the NRA.

The problem is what happens to Bulgarians abroad who do not have Bulgarian numbers. For them, NRA promises to open a telephone line through which the verification of the information is possible.

NRA opens telephone line for Bulgarians abroad.

hacker, hacker attack, security, personal data, NRA
