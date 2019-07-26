Greece Bans Imports of Pork From Bulgaria
Greece bans imports of pork from Bulgaria, Minister of Agriculture Dessislava Taneva announced from the floor of the National Assembly.
The control of the border with our country will be strengthened.
Upon entering our southern neighbor, the luggage of all tourists to import meat products will be checked.
