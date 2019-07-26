Erdogan: Operation of the C-400 Systems is Scheduled to Begin in April 2020

Turkish President Recep Erdogan said the operation of the Russian C-400 missile defense system is scheduled to begin in April 2020.



Washington responded to the purchase of C-400 from Russia, elements of which began arriving in Turkey this month, excluding Ankara from its F-35 pilots training program.

According to the United States, Moscow will be able to get "sensitive" technical information about the new US fighter jets if used together with the C-400.

"You will not give us the F-35?" "Very well, excuse me, but we will take action in this regard and turn to someone else." No threats to sanctions against Turkey, especially threats to be removed from the F-35 project will stop Turkey from meeting its security and defense priorities'', he said.

Turkey and the United States held talks this week about creating a buffer zone in northern Syria to prevent clashes between Turkish and Kurdish forces.

"Despite negotiations with America to establish a safe zone on the border with Syria, we are determined to destroy the terrorist corridor east of the Euphrates," Erdogan said.