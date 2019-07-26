Erdogan: Operation of the C-400 Systems is Scheduled to Begin in April 2020

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | July 26, 2019, Friday // 13:33| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Erdogan: Operation of the C-400 Systems is Scheduled to Begin in April 2020

Turkish President Recep Erdogan said the operation of the Russian C-400 missile defense system is scheduled to begin in April 2020.


Washington responded to the purchase of C-400 from Russia, elements of which began arriving in Turkey this month, excluding Ankara from its F-35 pilots training program.

According to the United States, Moscow will be able to get "sensitive" technical information about the new US fighter jets if used together with the C-400.

"You will not give us the F-35?" "Very well, excuse me, but we will take action in this regard and turn to someone else." No threats to sanctions against Turkey, especially threats to be removed from the F-35 project will stop Turkey from meeting its security and defense priorities'', he said.

Turkey and the United States held talks this week about creating a buffer zone in northern Syria to prevent clashes between Turkish and Kurdish forces.

"Despite negotiations with America to establish a safe zone on the border with Syria, we are determined to destroy the terrorist corridor east of the Euphrates," Erdogan said.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Recep Tayipp Erdogan, F-35, C-400, turkey, Syria, US
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria