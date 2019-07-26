The National Assembly rejected the presidential veto on the F-16 fighter contract.

After two hours of debate, with 128 votes, Parliament rejected the President's objections to the ratification of the treaty.



At the beginning of the debate Rumen Gechev of the BSP suggested that the president's veto has be supported and that the purchase of the fighters has be discussed again. He commented once again on the cost of fighter jets, pointing out that it is extremely high, and that the deal has hidden costs. Prepayment of aircraft is a very serious expense for a country like Bulgaria, pointed out Gechev:

"Estimated price means that the price that is now claimed is not the last one, and in the contract clauses it is very clear to the supplier that he can change the price by 10% without notice, and second, the contract says that only with notification, without the consent of the Bulgarian side, the price could change by more than 10%.''

The deal for the purchase of US F-16 aircraft is finally voted by parliament after President Rumen Radev vetoed it, but the Defense Commission overcame it.

The four contracts for the purchase of new fighters and ammunition needed for them were ratified by Parliament at first and second readings on July 19 after nearly 5-hour debates. The purchase of the new aircraft split the United Patriots, and so VMRO together with GERB and MRF backed the deal, and the NFSB and ATAKA plus Volya declared themselves against the state to make that expense now.

President Rumen Radev vetoed the ratification of the contracts for the purchase of the new fighters last week. In his motives, the head of state pointed out that there is lack of consensus on the subject and there are sharp disputes in the National Assembly. The president also specified a sharp increase in the budget deficit as a result of the deal, as well as the fact that the law was adopted "on the fast track". MPs will have the final say in accepting the deal for US aircraft.