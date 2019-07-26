Iskar Metropolitan Station Will be Repaired with over BGN 1.2 million

The construction activities of the Iskar railway station, part of the biggest transport node Sofia, located on the main TEN-T network on the territory of Bulgaria, started. The rehabilitation of the Iskar station is part of the project: "Reconstruction of the suburban complexes of Poduyane, Iskar and Kazichane".

The official start of the project was given by the General Director of the National Railway Infrastructure Company Eng. Krassimir Papukchiyski, representatives of the contractor, the supervisor and others. He said that parallel to the implementation of linear objects, the company's main priority is the realization of projects related to renovation and reconstruction of stations and station complexes because their modernization, reconstruction and repair is of great importance for the overall image of rail transport in the country.

The project envisages reconstruction of internal premises, modernization and rehabilitation of the existing building in order to improve its technical and operational characteristics. The scope of the project includes the complete reconstruction of the entire infrastructure of the site and the auxiliary technological buildings and facilities through the introduction of new energy-efficient, high-tech modern installations - electrical, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, plumbing and fire alarm systems.

The reconstruction of the Iskar railway complex is being co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) through the Operational Program "Transport and Transport Infrastructure" 2014-2020 and the value of the construction contract for the project is BGN 1 212 239,00 without VAT.

