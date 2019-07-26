The ECB Announces the Results For the Stability of the Banks in Bulgaria

It is expected today to publish the results of the European Central Bank's (ECB) audit of the stability of the banking system in the country. Yesterday the BNB announced that they coincide with the data established by the National Treasure Supervision.

In their view, the results show sustainability of the banking system and readiness to take measures to strengthen the capital position of credit institutions.

In order to enter the Eurozone waiting room, our country had to go through a check on the part of the ECB.

It includes a comprehensive assessment, a review of asset quality and a stress test of the six largest banks in the country.

