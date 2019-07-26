President's Veto on the F-16 Fighter Purchase Contract Goes to Parliament

MPs will consider the veto of President Rumen Radev on the Law for the ratification of the contract for the purchase of eight F-16 Block 70 aircraft. It was rejected by the parliamentary defense committee with the votes of GERB, MRF and VMRO.

The head of state has returned the texts for reconsideration because of the lack of broad public consensus about the parameters of the treaty.

According to Radev, the law is adopted on the "fast track", significantly increases the budget deficit and leaves uncertainties about the price of fighter jets, armaments packages and contract benefits.

In response, Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov said the deal did not include additional payments. And Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov suspected a scenario for delaying the purchase.