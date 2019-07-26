How to Stand Out in College

Each year, millions of young people from all around the world are getting ready for another year in college. In Bulgaria alone, 229.5 thousands of students enrolled in higher education for various degrees in the 2018/2019 academic year. Over 10 thousands students from Bulgaria apply to study abroad on a yearly basis. Most of them target European universities.

When you look at a lecture hall full of students, put yourself in the position of a professor. Do you want to see all of these people entering your industry? No. In order to preserve the quality, you’ll set high standards and you’ll want them to learn. The ones who stand out will get your approval, in the form of a high grade.

Tips for Students: How to Stand Out among Your Classmates

Universities aren’t going to grant degrees to each one of these students. The standards are getting higher, and the competition is tough. So how do you prove yourself to be an exceptional student? You have to be noticeable in the crowd.

It All Starts with the Admissions

The need for standing out is evident through the application process itself. When applying to college or university, especially in the U.S. and UK, the academic record is not the only thing that the admissions committee takes into consideration. They require each applicant to write an essay, explaining why they deserve to get into that school. This part of the document is treated like a cover letter.

Many students get admission essay help from EduBirdie, since that’s the only way for them to write an impressive paper that grabs attention. If you’re great at writing, you don’t have to buy content online. You just need to read the instructions of the college very carefully. Then, write a personal essay that conveys your passion for learning and your plans for the future.

Be Passionate about What You Learn

Most students will show up to classes, cover the homework, and achieve average results on exams. These aren’t the ones who stand out.

The passionate ones do.

Passionate students research and learn outside the curriculum’s boundaries. If it’s an economy student, they won’t just study the lectures and achieve great results on exams. They will keep pace with the economy trends on a global level. They will read news, analyze the financial systems of different countries, and be passionate about the topics they choose for the projects.

Passion is what truly makes a student stand out.

Life Experience Is Important, Too

Do you plan to spend your years at university studying, taking part in extracurricular activities, doing some part-time work and occasionally spending time with friends? Everyone does that. It’s boring.

An adventurous personality is what stands out in a room full of people. This is someone who has a special hobby, loves the outdoors, and has been to the most interesting travel destinations with nothing but a backpack.

Be that person! We do not encourage dangerous adventures. We just want you to experience life to the fullest while you’re young. But of course, your studies shouldn’t suffer any consequences. The time spent on studies is a priority during this period. As for the extra time during weekends and holidays, you should use it in the most productive way possible. Be young, wild, and free!

Show Initiative

When you get an opportunity to ask questions, take part in a discussion, or join a research group, use it. It’s important to take an initiative that sets you apart from the average students in the classroom. Professors tend to remember the students who ask wise questions, make smart comments, and contribute to the effectiveness of the lecture.

This doesn’t mean you should feel free to speak without being invited. It’s important to maintain proper etiquette during the lectures. Let your professor speak and if you want to say something, raise your hand. Do not interrupt them, unless you want to stand out in a not-so-good way.

It’s Your Time to Shine

A great student is characterized not only with commitment and will to study, but with passion as well. This is someone who takes initiative in discussions, leads team projects, and knows things beyond what lectures teach. It’s someone who always does something more.

You can be that student. You can stand out if you devote more of your time to research, valuable life experiences, and being cool.

Of course you can graduate if you stay low. Thousands of students do that every year. But to be successful in life, you need to show you have something more than the average.

BIO: Alvin Franklin is a traveler, freelance writer, and life-long learner. He keeps taking online courses and learning new things. Alvin’s goal is to make his blog more successful, so he can keep traveling the world while generating passive income.