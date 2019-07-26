Eurostat:The Bulgarian Woman Has the Lowest Life Expectancy in the European Union

The Bulgarian woman has the lowest life expectancy in the European Union. The average length of her life is 78.4 years. At the same time, women in Spain can boast the longest life - 86.1 years.

The difference between the highest and lowest life expectancy among EU countries is 11 years for men and 7.7 years for women. For men, the lowest life expectancy was recorded in Latvia (69.8 years), and the highest in Italy and Sweden (80.8 years).

Life expectancy at birth in the European Union (EU) was estimated to be 80.9 years in 2017, reaching 83.5 years for women and 78.3 years for men, a difference of 5.2 years.

In all EU Member States, life expectancy at birth is higher for women than for men, although the size of the gap varies noticeably. The largest differences between the sexes are in Latvia (9.9 years), Lithuania (9.8 years) and Estonia (8.8 years). The smallest differences are in Sweden (3.3 years) and the Netherlands (3.2 years).

Since the start of statistics in 2002, life expectancy in the EU-28 has increased by 3.2 years overall, from 77.7 to 80.9 years.

Life expectancy has fallen in 11 EU Member States compared to 2016. The largest decline is in Luxembourg - by 0.6 years (from 82.7 to 82.1 years), with the largest decline for women: one-year drop from 0.2 years for men. The next bigger drop is in Cyprus by half a year - to 82.2 years.

Eleven countries showed an increase in life expectancy from 0.9 years in Lithuania to 0.1 years in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the UK. Six countries were stable.

By 2017, 5.3 million people died in the EU - the highest annual figure in the previous five decades.

According to Eurostat, it is not possible to say whether the last reduction in life expectancy is temporary or will continue in the coming years.