Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny with Maximum Temperatures between 30 C° and 35 C°

It will be a sunny morning today, meteorologist Krasimir Stoev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. In the afternoon, some cloudy intervals can be expected with only isolated showers. In the eastern part of the country a moderate southeast wind will blow. Highs mostly between 30C and 35C°. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month, it will drop slightly.
The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny with a moderate southeast wind and highs at 27C -30C. The sea water temperature is 25-27C.

