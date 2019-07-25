Another 23 Railway Stations and Offices Will Implement the New Ticketing System by the End of the Year

BDZ and "Information Service" AD continue the implementation of the new ticketing system at several ticket sales points in the country, which is already in operation at the National Bureau of Ticketing, which is one of the largest ticket offices in the country. There are about 300 ticket sales a day at the railway bureau.

By the end of 2019 it is planned to introduce the new ticketing system into the ticket offices of another 23 railway stations and railway offices in the country. After the new system is fully implemented, the possibility of issuing tickets online for all trains will also be activated.

At the end of August the full functionality of the booking system is expected to start. Certain advanced bidirectional displays will be installed on certain pre-sale vouchers to visualize the places on the train and thus facilitate the choice of customers.

