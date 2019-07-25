Four People Will Be Accused of Tax Evasion after the Operations in Dobrich, Varna and Sofia

By the end of the day, four persons will be charged with participation in a crime group for tax evasion, said Deputy Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev, referring to the ongoing operation of the Special Prosecutor's Office, a correspondent of Focus Radio Varna reported.

“The operation is taking place simultaneously in Dobrich, Varna and Sofia. The four detainees are not only from the town of Dobrich. One of them has a large business in the capital," said Geshev. In his words, today’s operation is part of pre-trial proceedings under the supervision of the Special Prosecutor's Office.

“The State Agency for National Security, the gendarmerie and the regional police department are taking part in the operation. The pre-trial proceedings were instigated at the beginning of the year, it is against tax crimes. By tomorrow, at the latest, the four of them will get charged," said Ivan Geshev.

"One is accused of heading an organised crime group, all four as probable perpetrators of tax offences, causing initially estimated loss of BGN 300,000 [to the state]. The amount could subsequently increase after the relevant expert reports,” said the deputy prosecutor general. The group’s head is a notorious figure in Dobrich, who has been convicted of tax crimes numerous times, Geshev said.