More than 500,000 E-mail Addresses with their Passwords Were Found in the Seized Computers of the Company which Hacked the NRA

More than 500 000 e-mail addresses with their passwords have been detected in computer-assembled documents of the company which hacked the NRA, Deputy Prosecutor Ivan Geshev announced, FOCUS reported. The e-mails are registered on a popular Bulgarian e-mail site.

"That is to say, someone has hacked the mailing platform. They were found more than 500,000 passwords, plus the corresponding e-mail addresses, it is a fact that this database is hacked, it is a fact that a search has been made in this database it is a fact that certain e-mail accounts which belong to certain people have been opened. It Is a fact is that this is at least an unregulated activity, "Geshev said.

He added that the company's actions were inconsistent with the law, and the commercial activity was used to attack the state. The main activity of the company, whose owner and employees are being accused, will be proven and will probably be a cyber racketeering, Geshev said.