"Turkish Stream" is Starting to Supply the Turkish Market with Gas at the End of the Year

The strategic project "Turkish Stream" is largely realized and by the end of the year it will start supplying natural gas from Russia to the Turkish market, Sabah newspaper reported, quoted by BGNES.

Almost 90% of all construction work has been completed at the Turkish terminal in Kıyıköy, where Russian gas will be shipped across the Black Sea to Turkey.

"Russia's land-based facilities are 99% completed, with both offshore pipelines linking both banks, and the offshore pipeline segment is completed in a record time, a remarkable achievement for such a technically challenging project'', told Oleg Aksyutin, Deputy Chairman of Gazprom's Steering Committee, the main partner of the project, and CEO of the project company "Turkish Stream".

The project consists of two pipes across the Black Sea, the first of which will serve Turkey with a capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters and the second line will serve Europe.

Each of the pipes has a length of 930 km and lies on the seabed at depths reaching 2200 m.