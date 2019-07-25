Over BGN 815 million Have Been Spent on Roma Integration in Bulgaria For 10 Years

According to Deputy Prime Minister Karakachanov, the measures applied have not produced any result. 

Over BGN 815.5 million from the state budget and from external funds have been spent on the integration of the Roma for 10 years and there is no effect after all. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov at a meeting of the National Council for Cooperation on Ethnic and Integration Issues. He presented the draft of the Concept for Changes in the Integration Policy of the Roma Ethnicity in Bulgaria.

Karakachanov specified that the data are for the period 2008-2018.

Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, chairman of the Council, said that there is no public funding for measures that have an ethnic profile, BTA reports.

"We do not even know the ethnic profile of the beneficiaries of the measures financed from the state budget and the European Social Fund because the Bulgarian administration does not collect data on ethnicity," said Donchev and added that in this sense the amount indicated by Deputy Prime Minister Karakachanov , is aggregated for integration measures for groups with social difficulties.

According to Karakachanov, the current integration philosophy is mistaken because it was obvious that measures through non-governmental organizations, media and state institutions did not lead to real integration.

He stressed that the law should be the same for all and pointed out that real integration means that these people should accept that in Bulgaria there are laws, Constitution and rights of other citizens, and that human life is a value.

 

