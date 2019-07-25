Boris Johnson During His First Speech: Britain Will be the Greatest Place in the World After Brexit

The new British prime minister, Boris Johnson, said in his first speech in Parliament that Brexit would turn Britain into the greatest place in the world, BTA reported.



He also said that London will not nominate a candidate for EU commissioner to the new EC staff.



Johnson also defined the terms of the Brexit treaty, which his predecessor Theresa May concluded with the EU as unacceptable, the French press reported.



"The EU exit treaty was rejected three times," Johnson recalled, referring to the three rejections in the British Parliament. "Its conditions are unacceptable to this Parliament and to this country," he said, demanding "the abolition of the Irish safeguard mechanism".



This mechanism is a solution that will be used as the ultimate option to avoid border checks between the British province of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland after Brexit.



"It must be clear that the road to the deal goes through the removal of the safeguard mechanism," Johnson said, quoted by Reuters.



Johnson urged the EU to reconsider its refusal to renegotiate the deal for Brexit, the Associated Press reported.



The new prime minister also said he is launching a new approach to an independent trade policy, which also includes a decision not to nominate a candidate for the European Commission.



"Today is the first day for a new approach that will end with our departure from the EU on October 31," he said.