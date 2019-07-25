Bulgarian Food Safety Agency Confirmed New Outbreaks of African Swine Fever in the Regions of Pleven and Veliko Tarnovo
The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BNSA) found two new outbreaks in private farms in the city of Iskar, Iskar municipality, Pleven and Klimentovo, Polski Trambesh, Veliko Tarnovo. In both farms there were nearly 30 pigs.
The samples were confirmed as positive for the African swine fever virus (ASF) by the National Reference Laboratory at the National Diagnostic Research Veterinary Medical Institute in Sofia, BNSA announced.
So far the outbreaks in domestic pigs are 21.
