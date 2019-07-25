Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple Will Be Investigated For Monopolistic Activities

High-tech Internet companies will be investigated on suspicion of monopoly and anti-competitive oppression by the US Department of Justice (DOJ). According to the newspaper Wall Street Journal, Google, Amazon and Apple will be scrutinized.

Months after the proposals of Democrats, Republicans and President Trump, DOJ antitrust investigation into the Big Four Tech companies—Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon. The Justice Department will review the juggernauts to determine if they are engaging in monopolistic anti-competitive activities.

The DOJ’s Antitrust Division will, according to its press release, review “whether and how market-leading online platforms have achieved market power and are engaging in practices that have reduced competition, stifled innovation or otherwise harmed consumers.” The agency will examine concerns over their dominant market positions, alleged monopolies in their respective spaces and any questionable business practices that adversely impact consumers, competitors and other businesses, Forbes reported.

Analysts say, however, that the US Justice Department's investigation is too comprehensive. Antimonopoly cases must prove there is a harm for the end-user, whereas companies which are suspected or being investigated provide free or low-cost services where this harm is hard to prove.

While the US regulator's investigation is focused on detecting an abuse of excessive market share, the reason for it is rather to find a legal precondition for imposing new restrictions aimed at protecting consumer privacy.