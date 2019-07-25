The Investigation of Railway Incidents Goes under the Direct Authority of the Council of Ministers

The National Assembly adopted the final amendments to the Railway Transport Act. The Railway Accident Investigation Unit will be directly subordinated to the Council of Ministers, BNR reports.

The amendments to the Railway Act ensure the independence of the Railway Accident Investigation Unit and the Incident Investigation Body from the Infrastructure Operator. By doing so, Bulgaria will implement the European Commission's recommendation, as well as prevent the risk of being convicted from the Court of Justice, following a petition.

The amendments to the Anti-Money Laundering Act introduced by the Council of Ministers include new categories of indebted persons, namely those who store, trade or act as intermediaries in the sale of works of art for transactions over 10,000 euro, including where this is made by art galleries and auction houses.

The program also provides for a discussion with health minister Kiril Ananiev on the policy of the department for personnel collateral of medical specialists.

