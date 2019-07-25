After the NRA Hacker Attack: The Parliament Discuss a Draft Decision to Set Up an Ad Hoc Inquiry Committee

The Parliament has included in its today’s agenda a draft decision to set up an ad hoc inquiry committee over the hack attack on the National Revenue Agency, Focus News Agency reports.

The decision to set up an ad hoc committee was made at a meeting of GERB’s Executive Committee. With that decision, GERB’s Parliamentary Group has been assigned to table the establishment of an ad hoc committee at the National Assembly, which will conduct an inquiry into all facts and circumstances surrounding the unauthorised access to personal data in the system of the National Revenue Agency.